India, US to collaborate on green tech plan: PM

New Delhi: Soon after US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the PM announced on Wednesday that the two countries can collaborate on a 2030 agenda to facilitate affordable access to green technologies and the requisite financing.

“Had an excellent discussion with the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate@JohnKerry. His passion and commitment to expedite climate action are commendable. With our complementary strengths, India and US can creatively collaborate on a 2030 agenda for clean and green technologies in the service of the planet @JohnKerry,” he tweeted.

Kerry also briefed the PM about the upcoming Leaders’ Summit on Climate, called by President Biden, scheduled for 22-23 April 2021.

According to a statement released by the ministry of external affairs, during the meeting, PM Modi noted that India is committed to meeting its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement and that it was among the few countries on track to meet these commitments.

Kerry said the US would support India’s climate plans by facilitating affordable access to green technologies and requisite finance. The PM has agreed that cooperation between India and the US, particularly on financing innovation and faster deployment of green technologies, would have a positive demonstration effect on other countries, it added.

Earlier in the day, Kerry met Dharmendra Pradhan, minister of petroleum, natural gas and steel. “Had a productive meeting with Mr John Kerry on collaborating on technology and finance to further develop mutually beneficial low-carbon pathways in fast growing India’s energy market, including in gas, renewable energy, biofuels and in hydrogen…,” Pradhan tweeted.

Kerry also met Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In a tweet, Sitharaman stressed on the need for assessment of the 100-billion-dollar commitment from developed nations to developing ones and underscored the need to enhance financial flows to developing countries beyond $100 billion, under the Paris Agreement, to strengthen climate action.