India vaccinated 9,99,065 beneficiaries against Covid-19 so far, says health ministry
The Union health ministry on Thursday informed that a total of 9,99,065 beneficiaries have been vaccinated as of 6pm, January 21 against Covid-19 since January 16, when the vaccination drive began in the country. Additional secretary at the health ministry Manohar Agnani during a press briefing on Thursday said, "Till 6 pm of 21st January, a total of 9,99,065 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for Covid-19 across the country for which a total of 18,159 sessions have been held."
On Thursday, vaccination drives were held in 27 states and union territories covering, a total of 1,92,581 beneficiaries.
During the press conference, the additional secretary also said that no case of severe or serious adverse effects following immunization or AEFI has been attributed to the vaccination and no death has been reported due to the same today.
There has been one hospitalisation in Udaipur of a person vaccinated on January 16, but the hospitalization is due to Intracranial haemorrhage and not related to vaccination, he added.
The ministry has further enhanced the Co-WIN software by increasing the number of sessions in the software. Change in session site location, creation of more vaccination sessions per site etc., have been activated. For the safety of the beneficiaries, tagging of contraindications has also been enabled in the vaccinator module.
Earlier today, the health ministry launched a special digital campaign to address the Covid vaccine hesitancy and reluctance. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan unveiled the information, education and communication (IEC) campaign to spread awareness about the vaccine and address hesitancy and misinformation around it. The digital campaign will also include impactful messages from technical experts to educate on the Covid-19 vaccination.
For the first phase, the government of India had targeted 30 million healthcare and frontline workers for administering the Covid vaccine shots.
