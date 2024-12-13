India wants good ties with Pakistan, but terrorism must end first: S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha that India would like to have good ties with Pakistan, like with any other neighbour, but those ties must be free of terrorism. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

“We have made it very clear that it is for the Pakistani side to show that they are changing the behaviour of the past, and if they don’t, of course, there will be implications for the relationship and for them. The ball is very much in Pakistan's court,” Jaishankar replied to a query on improving ties with Pakistan during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

On the steps being taken to improve trade and commerce with Pakistan, the external affairs minister said that some of the disruptions that took place were due to decisions made by the government of Pakistan in 2019.

He added that it is a matter on which they took the initiative, and India has an agnostic position on this.

Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked about Nepal, which has allegedly printed Indian territories on its currency, and what steps are being taken to stop drugs from entering India from Myanmar.

He also inquired about India's commitment of 10 billion US dollars to the development of Bangladesh and what steps are being taken to ensure the protection of Hindus and temples there.

Jaishankar responded that, as far as the matter of Nepal is concerned, India's position regarding its borders is very clear. “If there is any expectation in any of our neighbours that by doing something it would get India to change its position, they should be very clear this is not the case.”

On drugs entering India from Myanmar, Jaishankar said that because of the disturbed conditions there, India had to review the open regime policy, which has historically been in place. However, India is sensitive to the border communities, so it is something the government is working on.

“We have a good history of development projects. In fact, when we speak about the neighbourhood first policy, almost everyone in our neighbouring countries, with the exception of Pakistan and China, has had important developmental projects with us, and that is the case with Bangladesh as well. It is our hope that with the new dispensation in Bangladesh, we will settle down mutually to a beneficial and stable relationship,” the external affairs minister said about Bangladesh.