Delhi Weather News Live: Capital set for relief from heat wave starting today

Delhi Weather News Live: People seen out during extreme hot weather conditions at Mungeshpur Village in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Delhi Weather News Live: The ongoing heat wave to severe heat wave conditions across Northwest and Central India are expected to gradually reduce starting from Thursday with heat wave conditions in isolated/some parts till Saturday. Monsoon latest updates Boosted by Cyclone Remal, the southwest monsoon is set to hit the Kerala coast and parts of the northeast on Thursday, a day earlier than forecasted by the weather office....Read More

Initially predicted for May 31, the monsoon's early arrival may be attributed to Cyclone Remal, which redirected the monsoonal flow towards the Bay of Bengal, according to weather experts.

Recent heavy rainfall in Kerala has resulted in surplus May precipitation, as per data from the weather office.

Delhi weather forecast

May 30: Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions expected at a few places with warm nights and isolated thunderstorms/lightning.

May 31: Heat wave conditions predicted at a few places with warm nights and isolated thunderstorms/lightning accompanied by gusty winds (speed 30-40 KMPH).

June 1: Heat wave conditions and warm nights with isolated thunderstorms/lightning accompanied by gusty winds (speed 30-40 KMPH) expected at isolated places.

June 2: Heat wave and warm nights at isolated places.