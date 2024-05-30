Delhi Weather News Live: Capital set for relief from heat wave starting today
Delhi Weather News Live: The ongoing heat wave to severe heat wave conditions across Northwest and Central India are expected to gradually reduce starting from Thursday with heat wave conditions in isolated/some parts till Saturday. Monsoon latest updates Boosted by Cyclone Remal, the southwest monsoon is set to hit the Kerala coast and parts of the northeast on Thursday, a day earlier than forecasted by the weather office....Read More
Initially predicted for May 31, the monsoon's early arrival may be attributed to Cyclone Remal, which redirected the monsoonal flow towards the Bay of Bengal, according to weather experts.
Recent heavy rainfall in Kerala has resulted in surplus May precipitation, as per data from the weather office.
Delhi weather forecast
May 30: Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions expected at a few places with warm nights and isolated thunderstorms/lightning.
May 31: Heat wave conditions predicted at a few places with warm nights and isolated thunderstorms/lightning accompanied by gusty winds (speed 30-40 KMPH).
June 1: Heat wave conditions and warm nights with isolated thunderstorms/lightning accompanied by gusty winds (speed 30-40 KMPH) expected at isolated places.
June 2: Heat wave and warm nights at isolated places.
Delhi Weather News Live: Capital faces water crisis
Delhi Weather News Live: A water crisis has emerged in several parts of the city, forcing residents to wait for hours in long queues for water tankers.
Monsoon arrives over Kerala, Northeast
Southwest Monsoon has arrived in Kerala and is making its way into many areas of Northeast India. This brings much-needed rain relief to the regions, signaling the start of the rainy season
Delhi Weather News Live: Light rain expected
Delhi Weather News Live: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi experienced a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with forecasts indicating the possibility of light rain and a dust storm later in the day.