India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani

At a fireside chat with Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg, he said India’s middle-class, which is about 50 per cent of the nation’s total number of households, will grow three to four per cent per year.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
"And our per capita income will go from USD 1,800-2,000 per capita to USD 5,000 per capita," Mukesh Ambani said.
         

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world in the next two decades and per capita income would more than double.

At a fireside chat with Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg, he said India’s middle-class, which is about 50 per cent of the nation’s total number of households, will grow three to four per cent per year.

“I firmly believe that in the next two decades, India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world,” said Ambani, who heads oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

More importantly, it will become a premier digital society, with young people driving it.

“And our per capita income will go from USD 1,800-2,000 per capita to USD 5,000 per capita,” he said.

Facebook and a lot of other companies and entrepreneurs in the world have a golden opportunity to be in India, to be part of this economic and social transformation that will accelerate in the coming decades, he added.

