Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
India will soon ditch GPS timekeeping for indigenous system: Pralhad Joshi

ByZia Haq, New Delhi
Jun 19, 2025 05:43 AM IST

The decision stems partly from historical concerns about foreign dependency

India will soon abandon GPS-based timekeeping in favour of an indigenous system to safeguard critical sectors from potential foreign disruptions, Union consumer affairs minister Prahlad Joshi announced on Wednesday.

Union consumer affairs minister Prahlad Joshi said India will soon abandon GPS-based timekeeping in favour of an indigenous system to safeguard critical sectors from potential foreign disruptions (ANI)
Union consumer affairs minister Prahlad Joshi said India will soon abandon GPS-based timekeeping in favour of an indigenous system to safeguard critical sectors from potential foreign disruptions (ANI)

The move represents a significant step towards technological sovereignty as India prepares to rely on a domestically managed network of five atomic clocks rather than the US-controlled Global Positioning System for maintaining Indian Standard Time.

“Currently we depend on an external time source, which is GPS. GPS is owned by the US. India will source time from an indigenous system of five atomic clocks spread over different parts of the country to accurately keep the time, down to nanoseconds,” said Ashish Agarwal, principal scientist at the state-backed National Physical Laboratory.

The decision stems partly from historical concerns about foreign dependency. Agarwal noted that “during the Kargil War, the US had refused to share GPS coordinates with India for keeping time, which had created obstructions in the military operations.”

The new system aims to protect sensitive sectors including navigation, defence and banking from potential foreign interference. Consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare explained that relying on foreign time sources creates “very fine differences and varying time stamps, which can greatly impact sensitive operations, such as banking, equities and defence.”

“Often, different time stamps can lead to legal disputes,” Khare added.

The minister said compliance with the indigenous system would be mandatory for commercial entities, banks and all establishments once operational. However, the change will not alter IST itself, which will maintain its offset of +05:30 relative to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).

The five highly calibrated atomic clocks are located in Guwahati, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Faridabad and Bhubaneswar. Officials said the clocks have been tested and trialled and the system is expected to become operational soon.

GPS, owned by the US government and operated by the United States Air Force, currently provides timing accurately to 10 nanoseconds worldwide. The precision becomes critical in sensitive operations such as missile launches, where “milliseconds or nanoseconds” can prove vital, Agarwal explained.

India joins other major powers including Russia and China in developing autonomous timekeeping capabilities, reflecting broader global trends towards reducing dependency on foreign-controlled infrastructure for critical national functions.

The indigenous system represents part of India’s broader Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative aimed at achieving self-reliance in strategic technologies.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
