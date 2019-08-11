India yet to get Pakistan response on Kartarpur proposals

india

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 01:22 IST

Pakistan is yet to respond to India’s proposals for taking forward work on the Kartarpur Corridor, which is expected to be opened by November, people familiar with developments said on Saturday.

Despite a series of retaliatory actions in response to India’s revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, such as downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending bilateral trade, Pakistan had said it would continue work on the Kartarpur Corridor, which will link Dera Baba Nanak in India with the gurdwara built at the site in Pakistan where Guru Nanak had spent the last years of his life.

However, the people cited above said Pakistan was yet to respond to India’s proposal to hold technical-level meetings in the first week of August to work out arrangements and finalise the alignment of the interim approach path for the Kartarpur Corridor, develop a mechanism to share information about pilgrims between nodal points, and frame a mechanism to deal with exigencies that might arise while using the corridor.

“Pakistan is yet to respond. A reminder has also been issued to them,” said a person who declined to be identified.

India had also shared proposals with Pakistan for finalising the agreement on modalities to operationalise the Kartarpur Corridor, including the documents to be used by the pilgrims, the number of people allowed to use the corridor every day and logistics, the people said.

India is hoping that Pakistan will expeditiously respond to these proposals so that the Kartarpur corridor can be made operational in time for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November, the people said.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 00:05 IST