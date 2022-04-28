'India-Japan ties deepened…': PM Modi on 70 years of diplomatic relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded India's ties with Japan on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Stating that the diplomatic ties between India and Japan have “deepened in every sphere”, PM Modi mentioned that the recent visit of Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida to India “laid out a roadmap for deepening Special Strategic and Global Partnership in a post-Covid world.”

PM Modi further added that he is "looking forward to continue working with PM Kishida."

“As we celebrate 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan today, I am happy to see that our ties have deepened in every sphere, whether strategic, economic or people-to-people contacts,” he wrote on Twitter - in both English and Japanese.

Also read: PM Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, read deets

In a follow-up tweet, PM Modi wrote, “The recent visit of my friend PM Kishida @kishida230 to India for the Annual Summit laid out a roadmap for deepening our Special Strategic and Global Partnership in a post-COVID world. I look forward to continue working with PM Kishida to realize that objective. #IndiaJapanat70”

As we celebrate 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan today, I am happy to see that our ties have deepened in every sphere, whether strategic, economic or people-to-people contacts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2022

India and Japan had established their diplomatic relations on April 28, 1952.

Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida visited India on March 19 for two days for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit with PM Modi. Kishida and PM Modi had met at Hyderabad House in Delhi ahead of the summit. This was Kishida's first bilateral visit to India.

During the two days, both the leaders signed several bilateral agreements between the two countries. PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart discussed several pressing global issues, including the Ukraine war - apart from key bilateral matters. Apart from this, climate change, clean energy, infrastructure development and cultural cooperation were among the matters discussed during the talks, PM Modi had tweeted.

Also read: US Prez Biden to meet PM Modi at Quad summit in Tokyo next month: White House

The two countries also launched several new initiatives including that on - development of India's northeast, bamboo cultivation and processing, among others.

PM Modi is set to meet the Japanese PM again next month at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) nations summit - which will be held in Tokyo on May 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail