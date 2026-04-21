‘India-made’ Galaxy Z Flip7 selfie: PM Modi poses for pic with Samsung Chairman, South Korean President | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed for a selfie with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong during the former's state luncheon on Monday. PM Modi poses for a selfie with the Korean President (extreme right). (ANI screengrab)

A clip of the three influential people posing for a group selfie is now going viral. The video, that captures a candid moment between them, is in focus because of the phone used to take the picture: Galaxy Z Flip7, a Samsung flagship model reportedly produced at a manufacturing facility in Noida.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Samsung Chairman Lee's selfie with Modi and the Korean President was symbolic of both the foldable tech and the firm's economic integration with India.

The selfie was taken at the India-Korea Business Leaders Dialogue at Hyderabad House.