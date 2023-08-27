IAF to debut in military tri-service exercise hosted by Egypt

New Delhi: In a step aimed at deepening military ties with Egypt, an Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent on Sunday left for the north-eastern African country to take part in the multilateral exercise Bright Star-23 involving the participation of the US, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar, officials aware of the development said. The IAF is taking part in the tri-service exercise, being held at the Cairo west air base from August 27 to September 16, for the first time (HT Photo/Sourced)

The IAF is taking part in the tri-service exercise, being held at the Cairo west air base from August 27 to September 16, for the first time.

The air force contingent consists of five MiG-29s, two IL-78s, two C-130Js and two C-17 aircraft, the IAF said in a statement, adding that the Garud Special Forces are also taking part in the drills. The IAF transport aircraft are also providing airlift to around 150 personnel from the Indian Army, it said.

“The objective of the exercise is to practice planning and execution of joint operations. Besides leading to bonding across borders, such interactions also provide a means to further strategic relations between participating nations,” the IAF statement said.

The drills come months after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended this year’s Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest, a first for an Egyptian leader. An Egyptian armed forces contingent also made its first appearance at India’s biggest ceremonial parade.

Exercise Bright Star-23 also comes after Indian and Egyptian Armies conducted the first-ever joint exercise between the Special Forces, Ex Cyclone-I, in January.

“India and Egypt have had an exceptional relationship and deep cooperation wherein the two jointly undertook development of aero-engine and aircraft in 1960s and training of Egyptian pilots was done by Indian counterparts. The two countries have also enhanced their joint training with regular exercises between their armed forces,” the IAF statement read.

India and Egypt upgraded their relationship to a strategic partnership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and El-Sisi signing an agreement to boost cooperation in security, trade, investment and technology during the former’s state visit to Egypt in June-end. Modi became the first Indian PM to visit Egypt in 26 years.

Sisi conferred the Order of the Nile, Egypt’s highest state honour, on Modi at a brief ceremony. Among others who have received this award are former South African president Nelson Mandela and former US president Jimmy Carter.