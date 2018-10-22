Indian army asks Pakistan to take bodies of two intruders killed in Jammu’s Sunderbani sector

The Indian army on Monday told its Pakistani counterpart to take the bodies of two of its men killed during an attack on an army patrol in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbani Sector on Sunday.

According to PTI, official sources said the Pakistan Army has been informed through established communication channels to take the bodies of its nationals, who were wearing combat uniform. Army sources said a stern warning has been conveyed to the Pakistan Army to restrain terrorists operating from its soil.

Two heavily armed Pakistani intruders and three Indian soldiers were killed in the gunfight after the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC.

The intruders were believed to be members of a Border Action Team (BAT) comprising Pakistani soldiers and trained militants, an Army officer said on condition of anonymity on Sunday.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 15:24 IST