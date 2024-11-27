Indian Army installs optical fibre at Siachen, DBO to boost connectivity

The Indian Army has installed optical fibre at two of its farthest outposts in the Ladakh sector to ensure high-speed broadband connectivity --- Siachen and Daulet Beg Oldie (DBO). Perseverance and unyielding spirit prevailed over every challenge, said the army’s 14 Corps in a post on X. (X/firefurycorps)

“Reaching Out To The Farthest & The Highest Battlefield: Amidst the icy heights of #Siachen and #DBO the firefurycorps #Signallers braved the toughest weather conditions to ensure optical fibre connectivity at heights above 18000 feet,” the army’s 14 Corps wrote on X on Monday.

For the very first time, optical fibre cables were laid across “the ruthless and unforgiving terrain” to connect the remote locations, it said. “Navigating treacherous crevasses to enduring bone-chilling frigid winds, they (signallers) left no stone unturned to ensure seamless connectivity in formidable conditions. Perseverance and unyielding spirit prevailed over every challenge.”

Siachen was in the spotlight in September when President Droupadi Murmu became the first Indian woman president, and the third overall, to visit the Siachen base camp, where she hailed the bravery, commitment and dedication of army’s forward deployed soldiers while serving on the world’s coldest and highest battle ground.

Also Read: In battle fatigues, President Murmu hails service of soldiers guarding Siachen

The base camp is the gateway to the Siachen glacier, a 76-km river of slow-moving ice. The presidential visit came in the 40th year of the Indian Army evicting Pakistani soldiers who had occupied towering heights in Siachen ; the army launched Operation Meghdoot on April 13, 1984, to clear them out and take full control of the strategic glacier.

Almost 80% of posts on the glacier are located above 16,000 feet, with Bana towering above the rest at 21,753 feet.

India is also constructing a much-needed alternative road to the strategically important DBO outpost near the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC). The new road will permit movement of soldiers, weapons and logistics to reinforce the front lines. It cannot be sighted from across the LAC, an advantage denied by the only existing road to DBO from Darbuk.