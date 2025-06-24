Indian embassy in Iran says evacuation exercise to wind up as ceasefire announced

Embassy of India in Tehran on Tuesday said the evacuation exercise for Indians initiated during the military conflict in Iran will be gradually winding up since there has been an announcement of ceasefire. Indian nationals board an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft to return to India during evacuation operations, amid heightened tensions in conflict-affected areas of West Asia. (PTI)

India on Tuesday evacuated over 1,100 citizens from Iran and Israel amid ongoing tensions between the two countries, taking the number of evacuees under Operation Sindhu to 3,170.

The Indian embassy said it has closed the contact desk that was opened to register new names for evacuation, adding that the government of India is still keeping a careful eye on the evolving situation and will reassess its strategy in case there is again a threat to the security of Indian nationals in Iran. Follow Iran Israel conflict news live updates

The embassy advised Indians who are in other parts of Iran, but were planning to travel to Mashhad for evacuation, to remain where they are, and continue to monitor the news, as well as any updated advice issued by the embassy.

“Those Indians who had already travelled to Mashhad in the last few days, and are staying in one of the hotels arranged by the Embassy, are requested to shift to Sadr hotel today itself, because the Embassy will be releasing the rooms in other hotels,” the Embasse of India in Tehran said in a series of posts on X.

“The embassy will retain the rooms in Sadr hotel for 2 more nights (until checkout time on 26 June). This will also allow citizens time to assure themselves that the security situation in Iran is indeed returning to normal,” another post read.

Indian citizens who need advice or assistance can contact the Embassy through the telegram channel or on the helplines provided earlier.

“These communication channels will be open for the next few days,” the embassy wrote.

Iran and Israel reached a ceasefire after exchanging missiles for over 12 days, with US President Donald Trump taking to Truth Social and announcing the truce on Tuesday.

The ceasefire agreement took a brief hit as Israel accused Iran of violating it. Donald Trump, later, lashed out at both, seeming more angry over Israel, for the ceasefire violation and asked the country to not drop bombs in an all-caps post on Truth social.