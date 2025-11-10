Indian exporters to be in Russia for 4-day trade exhibition this week

Indian exporters from the engineering sector will participate in the four-day exhibition in Moscow this week with an aim to boost the country's outbound shipments amid steep tariffs imposed by the US on domestic goods. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal will chair a buyer-seller meeting in Moscow on November 14.(Representative)

The delegation is led by Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President SC Ralhan.

Ralhan said that the MITEX 2025 will provide a platform for domestic exporters to showcase their quality goods to the global buyers.

Over 20 Indian companies are expected to showcase a wide spectrum of products, including Hand Tools, Engineering Goods, Industrial Hardware, Machinery Parts, Fasteners and related industrial solutions, he said.

"Russia has been an important business partner for India, and the engineering and tools sector presents significant potential for collaboration. Our engineering exports to Russia are growing rapidly and expected to reach USD 1.75 billion this year," he said.

India's participation at MITEX aims to deepen commercial ties and promote Indian manufacturing excellence in the Russian market, thereby further helping in boosting bilateral trade between both the nations, Ralhan said.

On the sidelines of this event, the Embassy of India in Moscow in collaboration with the Department of Commerce, and FIEO; business to business meetings between Indian exporters and Russian industry representatives will be organised to facilitate trade partnerships, joint ventures, and market linkages.