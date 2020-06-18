Indian forces on highest alert after Ladakh face-off, Jaishankar speaks to Chinese counterpart: Latest developments

india

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 07:31 IST

India and China held talks over the border stand-off in the Ladakh region in which 20 soldiers were killed. Both the countries spoke of the need to avoid actions that could escalate matters along their disputed border.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar told his counterpart in China Wang Yi in a phone conversation the Chinese side’s “pre-meditated and planned action” was behind the violence and casualties.

Here are the latest developments in the border face-off:

• The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is holding crucial meetings to discuss infrastructure development near India-China border. On Wednesday, a meeting was held with Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) and other agencies like Border Road Organisations and Central Public Works Department involved in infrastructure development in Ladakh and areas close to the Indo-China border, news agency ANI reported.

• China’s state broadcaster CCTV, meanwhile, showed footage of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) tanks and soldiers holding live fire drills in Tibet.

• India on Wednesday responded sharply to the Chinese foreign ministry claiming Galwan Valley, asserting that this was an “exaggerated and untenable” claim. New Delhi also reminded Beijing about the phone conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries who had agreed that the overall situation “should be handled in a responsible manner” and the understanding reached between military commanders of the two countries on 6 June “should be implemented sincerely”.

• In the phone call, both sides agreed to handle the situation in a “responsible manner” and sincerely implement the disengagement understanding of June 6 between army commanders.China’s foreign ministry said the two sides had agreed to “cool down the situation on the ground as soon as possible”, observe the consensus reached at the commander-level meeting, maintain peace and tranquillity in line with existing agreements, and to “fairly address the serious situation caused by the conflict in the Galwan Valley”.

• Addressing a virtual meeting with chief ministers on the Covid-19 crisis on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi said India wanted peace but wouldn’t hesitate to respond to any provocation.

• On Wednesday, Indian and Chinese delegations led by major generals met in eastern Ladakh to defuse tensions, two officials said on condition of anonymity. This was their sixth meeting after the stand-off began. Officials said the talks failed to achieve any breakthrough. While Indian and Chinese troops disengaged from the face-off site, both sides continue to maintain military presence in the disputed area.

• Indian Army officials claimed 43 Chinese were killed or seriously injured, citing radio intercepts and other intelligence.

• Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday carried out a security review of the situation in a meeting with the chief of defence staff, Gen Bipin Rawat, and the three service chiefs. He also met PM Modi in the evening and briefed him on the situation.

• The Indian armed forces are on the highest state of alert to deal with any threat to national security following the significant escalation of the situation, officials said.

• The army has strengthened its posture across the length of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) where reinforcements have been sent, the Indian Air Force is keeping its contingency plans ready and the navy is also on alert in the Indian Ocean region where scores of warships are ready for any task, three military officers said on Wednesday on the condition of anonymity.