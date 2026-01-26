Indian High Commission in Pakistan celebrates Republic Day, shares photo

The mission detailed the event, saying, “High Commission of India, Islamabad celebrated the 77th Republic Day. C’dA Ms Geetika Srivastava @gitikasrivastav unfurled the tricolour which was followed by singing of the National Anthem and reading of Hon’ble President’s address to the nation.”

Sharing photos of the ceremony on X, the High Commission said, “Celebrating the Indian Republic – Birthplace of Democracy.” It added that the day was an occasion to reaffirm constitutional values, noting, “77th Republic Day – A day to renew our pledge to upholding the ideals of our constitution.”

Grand celebrations in Delhi In New Delhi, Republic Day celebrations culminated in a grand parade at Kartavya Path, attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This year’s chief guests were Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

The two leaders were accorded a Guard of Honour on their arrival in India on Sunday. They are scheduled to adopt a joint EU-India comprehensive strategic agenda and discuss expanding regional and multilateral cooperation on January 27.

Meanwhile, the large-scale display of parade showcased India's cultural diversity, economic progress and defence prowess.

In a rare glimpse, the parade featured missiles, aircraft and weapon systems used during Operation Sindoor.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi visited the National War Memorial, where he paid tribute to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath. The theme for this year’s celebrations was “150 Years of Vande Mataram.”