Indian killed in Israel. Father says ‘Pat Nibin Maxwell wasn't allowed to…'

Indian national Pat Nibin Maxwell was killed and two others were injured in an anti-tank missile strike on an orchard in Margaliot in Israel on Monday. All three victims hailed from Kerala. Reportedly, the missile was fired by Hezbollah, which has been launching rockets at northern Israel in support of Hamas in the ongoing war in Gaza. A file picture of Pat Nibin Maxwell, who was killed in a terror attack in Israel, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)(Pat Nibin Maxwell-X)

According to the deceased victim's father, Pathrose Maxwell, the authorities in Israel did not allow his son to move to a safer zone.

Speaking to The Times of India, Pathrose Maxwell said his son witnessed a cross-border attack two weeks ago. “However, he could not as he did not get consent from his sponsor…My elder son, Nivin, who is also in Israel, called me around 4.30pm on Monday and told me that Nibin was injured in the attack and hospitalised. Later, around 12.45am, he told me that Nibin had died,” he told TOI.

The victim's father also urged Israel and Hamas to give priority to the safety of foreign nationals and move them to safer locations.

Notably, Pat Nibin Maxwell had moved to Israel two months ago on a work contract and was working on a farm at the time of the attack. He is survived by a five-year-old daughter and his wife, who is expecting another child and is seven months pregnant. Meanwhile, the two other injured victims have been identified as - Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin.

Following the incident, the Israeli embassy expressed shock on X (formerly known as Twitter). “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organisation Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon,” the embassy wrote.

India issues advisory

Meanwhile, New Delhi on Tuesday issued an advisory for Indians living in Israel, a day after the Indian national was killed in the attack.

"In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indians nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel. The Embassy remains in touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the Indian embassy in Israel said.

The Indian consulate also shared a 24x7 helpline number - +972-35226748. The citizens can also email the embassy on this ID: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.

“Alternatively, the hotline number of Population and Immigration Authority of Israel may be contacted: Tel - 1700707889. the Embassy also requests Indian nationals in Israel to share this advisory through their local networks for wider circulation,” the embassy added.