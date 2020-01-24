Indian mission in Beijing cancels Republic Day celebration, issues travel advisory after Coronavirus outbreak

india

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 13:04 IST

Taking into account the rapid spread of novel Coronavirus, a virus than has killed 25 people in China, Indian Embassy in Beijing on Friday cancelled the Republic Day celebration scheduled to be held on January 26. It also issued an advisory for those travelling from China to India, and asked people from Wuhan to closely monitor their health.

Novel coronavirus outbreak in China: Advisory to travellers from China visiting India pic.twitter.com/UEvqJyDW6D — India in China (@EOIBeijing) January 24, 2020

“In view of the evolving situation due to the coronavirus outbreak in China as well as the decision of Chinese authorities to cancel public gathering and events, @EOIBeijing has also decided to call off the Republic Day reception scheduled to be held @EOIBeijing on January 26th,” tweeted India in China.

A list of health measures to be kept in mind were listed by the Indian Embassy. The measures include avoiding contact with live animals and consumption of raw undercooked meats and wearing a mask.

“Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness, such as cough, runny nose etc. Avoid contact with live animals and consumption of raw/undercooked meats. Avoid travel to farms, live animal markets or where animals are slaughtered. Wears mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as cough or runny nose,” the statement read.

According to experts, the virus causes a fever and, in some cases, difficulty in breathing. It has sickened at least 830 people across China and millions across five cities of the country have been put under lockdown, an official statement said.

The virus originated from Wuhan in the month of December. Since then, it has spread to the United States and several Asian countries other than China, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand.