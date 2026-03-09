Indian national injured in Iranian missile attack on Israel, condition stable

An Iranian missile attack on Israel on Sunday resulted in an Indian national getting injured and undergoing surgery in Tel Aviv. Israeli security forces inspect an area damaged during an airstrike in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP)

This came on the ninth day of the war between the Israel-US alliance and Iran, which began on February 28, and has since almost escalated into a full-blown regional war in West Asia.

The Indian man was critically injured after shrapnel from an Iranian missile struck him in the neck. He underwent surgery at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and is now in stable condition.

"He arrived yesterday in critical condition with a neck injury. The medical team at Ichilov fought to save his life, and he underwent a long surgery. Thankfully, he is now stabilising," a spokesperson for the hospital told news agency PTI.

The officials quoted in the report said that the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv “is monitoring the situation and visited the hospital to check on his well-being.

The Embassy is also in touch with Indian nationals in Israel regularly amid the ongoing hostilities in the region, the officials elaborated.

So far, at least 11 people have died in Israel due to Iranian missile attacks, with Iran not letting up the barrage even though Tel Aviv claimed that its forces destroyed most of Tehran’s missile launchers.

No Indian died in Saudi Arabia After the Saudi Arabian authorities on Sunday said that an Indian national was among the two people who died as the military projectile struck a residential compound belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj, the Indian Embassy in the country clarified that there was no Indian fatality in the incident.

"It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening," the mission said in a social media post.

The embassy added that an Indian national injured in the incident on Sunday is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

The embassy said it has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding the matter, adding that Counsellor (Community Welfare) Y Sabir visited Al-Kharj on Sunday night and met the injured Indian national involved in the incident.

The Saudi Civil Defence also clarified that the person initially believed to be Indian was actually a Bangladeshi national.

"After completing all final procedures, it has been determined that the two fatalities are of Bangladeshi nationality, (11) injured persons of Bangladeshi nationality, and (1) injured person of Indian nationality," it said in a post on X.

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme. Iran's retaliation escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.