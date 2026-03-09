‘Matter of relief’: India embassy in Riyadh clarifies no Indian killed in projectile strike in Saudi Arabia
The Indian embassy in Riyadh said that it has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue.
The Indian embassy in Riyadh clarified on Monday that no Indian national was killed after a projectile fell on a residential area in Saudi Arabia the previous day, adding that the mission is in touch with Saudi authorities.
Earlier on Sunday, a Saudi Civil Defense official, said in a statement that the two individuals killed in the incident in Al-Kharj city included an Indian and a Bangladeshi national.
"It is a matter of relief that there has been no Indian fatality in the unfortunate incident at Al Kharj yesterday evening,' the Indian embassy in Riyadh said in a post on X. Follow Dubai Abu Dhabi news live updates
The Indian mission said it has been in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities regarding this issue.
"Counsellor (CW) Shri Y. Sabir visited Al Kharj last night and met the injured Indian national involved in this unfortunate incident. He is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital in Al Kharj," it added.
In a social media post earlier, the Saudi authorities stated that the Civil Defense responded to the fall of a military projectile on a residential location belonging to a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj Governorate.
"The incident resulted in the death of two individuals of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities, and injuries to 12 Bangladeshi residents, in addition to material damage," the authorities added.
The Saudi spokesperson further stated that the attempts to target civilian infrastructure constitute a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. "The spokesperson stressed that attempts to target civilian facilities constitute a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, adding that the approved procedures in such cases have been implemented,” the statement added.
On Sunday, the the Indian embassy issued an advisory for its nationals, urging them to continue keeping vigil and adhere to safety guidelines. It asked the Indian nationals to follow advisories issued by local authorities sincerely.
“In view of the prevailing situation in the region and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all Indian Nationals currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to continue to remain vigilant, strictly adhere to the safety guidelines prevalent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and follow advisories issued by the local authorities and the Embassy,” the embassy said in a post on X.
Escalating US-Iran war
The latest development comes against the backdrop of the escalating tensions in the Middle East, with the conflict widening with each day. Iran and the United States continue to remain at loggerheads as air strikes and attacks occur persistently.
Iranian attacks have heavily targeted the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf nations, as the war expands.
Meanwhile, the US State Department said on Sunday that it ordered embassy staff to leave Saudi Arabia as Iran launched strikes on the Kingdom in response to the US, Israeli attacks.
The state department said in a travel advisory that it had "ordered non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members to leave Saudi Arabia due to safety risks."
