Indian, Pakistan army exchange fire across LoC in Poonch district

The Indian and Pakistan armies traded heavy fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday, defence officials said.

Defence Ministry sources said Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked heavy firing on the LoC in Kerni sector of Poonch.

“Our troops retaliated effectively and strongly. No report of any casualty or damage has come from our side so far,” a source said.

