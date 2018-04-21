 Indian, Pakistan army exchange fire across LoC in Poonch district | india news | Hindustan Times
Indian, Pakistan army exchange fire across LoC in Poonch district

Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked heavy firing on the LoC in Kerni sector of Poonch, Defence Ministry sources said.

india Updated: Apr 21, 2018 19:33 IST
Indian army soldiers take positions near the Line of Control in Jammu.
Indian army soldiers take positions near the Line of Control in Jammu.

The Indian and Pakistan armies traded heavy fire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday, defence officials said.

Defence Ministry sources said Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked heavy firing on the LoC in Kerni sector of Poonch.

“Our troops retaliated effectively and strongly. No report of any casualty or damage has come from our side so far,” a source said.

(This story has not been modified from its original version.)

