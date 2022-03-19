Indian pharma companies may replace Western manufacturers in Russia, says envoy

Indian pharmaceutical companies may replace the Western manufacturers leaving the Russian market, the Russian ambassador to India said on Friday as more foreign companies withdraw in the wake of the Ukraine war. Denis Alipov, the newly-appointed Russian envoy, told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that India is a “world pharmacy” and leading manufacturer of generic drugs that are not inferior to the original, reported Sputnik news agency.

"The withdrawal of many Western companies from the Russian market and those niches that have been vacated may actually be occupied by Indian companies in many industries, in particular, in pharmaceuticals," Alipov said, as quoted by Sputnik.

India has been under tremendous pressure to choose a side in the ongoing conflict as the West continues to impose harsher sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine invasion. India has abstained from voting on resolutions at the United Nations that deplored Russian aggression while stressing the need to abide by international law and UN Charter.

As the US and other western countries imposed sanctions on Russian oil and gas companies, India decided to buy oil from Russia at a discount amid rising crude prices. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the US is in touch with the Indian leaders at various levels over New Delhi's decision to buy oil from Russia at a discounted rate.

"We have been in touch, of course, with Indian leaders at a range of levels, (however) not through the president," Psaki told a press briefing.

"But what we will project and convey to any leader around the world is that the rest of the world is watching, where you are going to stand, as it relates to this conflict, (and) whether it is support for Russia, in any form as they are illegally invading Ukraine," she added.

