Indian Railways to start 80 new special trains from today: Here’s the full list

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 06:45 IST

The Indian Railways will be running 80 more special trains from Saturday, the booking of which started from September 10.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Railways on its official Twitter handle. “Indian Railways to run additional 40 pairs of more special trains w.e.f. 12th September 2020. These will be fully reserved train. Ticket can be booked from 10th September, 2020,” the tweet read. These will be fully reserved trains.

Here’s the full list of trains:

As per PIB, these trains will be in addition to the existing 30 special Rajdhani type and 200 Special Mail Express trains that are already operating. The Railways have started running these special trains after regular services were suspended in March due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and subsequent lockdown.

Passengers can book the tickets of these new special trains through the official website as well as mobile app of IRCTC or from the reservation counter at railway stations.

Railways have made it compulsory for the passengers travelling in these trains to cover their mouth and nose with face masks in the station premises as well as during the journey to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Passengers will have to reach the station at least 90 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of the trains and undergo thermals screening. Only those who do not show any Covid-19 symptoms will be allowed to travel in these special trains.

The 80 new trains are being introduced keeping in mind the migrant workers who are now travelling back to their workplaces as unlocking has entered the fourth phase in September.