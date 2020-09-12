e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Indian Railways to start 80 new special trains from today: Here’s the full list

Indian Railways to start 80 new special trains from today: Here’s the full list

Railways have made it compulsory for the passengers travelling in these trains to cover their mouth and nose with face masks in the station premises as well as during the journey to contain the spread of Covid-19.

india Updated: Sep 12, 2020 06:45 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Passengers will have to reach the station at least 90 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of the trains and undergo thermals screening.
Passengers will have to reach the station at least 90 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of the trains and undergo thermals screening. (Rajkumar)
         

The Indian Railways will be running 80 more special trains from Saturday, the booking of which started from September 10.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Railways on its official Twitter handle. “Indian Railways to run additional 40 pairs of more special trains w.e.f. 12th September 2020. These will be fully reserved train. Ticket can be booked from 10th September, 2020,” the tweet read. These will be fully reserved trains.

Here’s the full list of trains:

 

As per PIB, these trains will be in addition to the existing 30 special Rajdhani type and 200 Special Mail Express trains that are already operating. The Railways have started running these special trains after regular services were suspended in March due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and subsequent lockdown.

Passengers can book the tickets of these new special trains through the official website as well as mobile app of IRCTC or from the reservation counter at railway stations.

Railways have made it compulsory for the passengers travelling in these trains to cover their mouth and nose with face masks in the station premises as well as during the journey to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Passengers will have to reach the station at least 90 minutes prior to the scheduled departure of the trains and undergo thermals screening. Only those who do not show any Covid-19 symptoms will be allowed to travel in these special trains.

The 80 new trains are being introduced keeping in mind the migrant workers who are now travelling back to their workplaces as unlocking has entered the fourth phase in September.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
PM Modi, MP CM to take part in housing scheme e-function on Saturday
PM Modi, MP CM to take part in housing scheme e-function on Saturday
NDMC’s 40-member team to keep Parliament deep-clean
NDMC’s 40-member team to keep Parliament deep-clean
Back on track: Delhi Metro starts trains on regular timings
Back on track: Delhi Metro starts trains on regular timings
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In