Indian Railways will now be providing free meals to the passengers if…

The railways will offer free food to passengers on premium trains - Rajdhanis, Shatabdis and Durontos... but there is a catch. The free meal - veg or non veg, you choose - will be available only if the train is delayed for over two hours - regardless of the cause of delay. Free meals are unlikely to be served often, given these are premium trains whose running is prioritised.

Revamping of existing catering system

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) was set up in 1999 and mandated to upgrade the quality of food preparation.

In line with that directive, IRCTC is to set up new kitchens and upgrade existing ones, Livemint reported.

On-board menus have been rrevamped to improve the quality of meals served to passengers. In terms of service, meal trays are now made of biodegradable material and packages with airtight covers have been introduced on selected Rajdhani and Duronto trains.

