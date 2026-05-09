Indian sailor killed after wooden dhow catches fire near the Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi Officials from the Indian consulate in Dubai have met the Indian nationals rescued from the dhow. (Photo for representation (Reuters))

An Indian sailor was killed and several others were injured when their wooden dhow caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Seventeen Indian crew members of the dhow were rescued following the incident on Friday. The cause of the fire is still being ascertained. Crew members were rescued by a passing vessel in the area, the people said.

“A wooden dhow, carrying general cargo and with 18 Indian crew members capsized [on Friday] close to the Strait of Hormuz after it caught fire,” a person said.

“One Indian on the dhow died, while four sustained burn injuries. The injured are receiving medical treatment in Dubai and are safe,” the person said.

Officials from the Indian consulate in Dubai have met the Indian nationals rescued from the dhow. The consulate is also in touch with the dhow’s owner and extending assistance to the sailors.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of continuing tensions between Iran and the US in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway linking the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman used to transport a significant portion of the world’s oil supplies.

Eight Indian nationals have been killed so far in the West Asia conflict, while dozens more have been injured across the region.

Also Read:Indian sailor dies as vessel gets caught in Hormuz Strait crossfire amid US-Iran war

In March, an Indian national was killed and another was injured by debris from the interception of a missile in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.

An Indian national died in an Iranian attack on a power and water desalination plant in Kuwait in March.

Another Indian national was killed in missile and drone attacks on the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh on March 18.

Two more Indians died in an attack on an industrial area in Oman on March 13, and three seafarers died in attacks on merchant vessels in the early days of the conflict. One Indian citizen has also been reported missing.