Indian states, cities opt for night curfew, curbs on New Year. Read list here

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 19:03 IST

In a bid to prevent rise in coronavirus cases in the ongoing celebratory period, several Indian states have introduced restrictions in the form of night curfew or curbs for citizens ahead of the New Year.

The measures by state governments come on the day India clocked 1,02,66,674 coronavirus cases after 21,822 fresh infections were reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98.60 lakh pushing the national recovery rate over 96 per cent. There are 2,57,656 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.51 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry said.

Here is a list of states and cities taking preventive measures to keep the disease outbreak under control:

Gujarat

The night curfew currently in force in four cities of Gujarat on account of coronavirus will start at 10 pm instead of 9 pm from January 1, the Gujarat government said on Wednesday. The decision to curtail curfew hours in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat cities was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said an official release.

From January 1 to January 14, the curfew will be in force between 10 pm and 6 am, the release said.

Gujarat is now witnessing a drop in new cases of coronavirus. From over 1,500 cases emerging every day in the last week of November, the number now hovers between 800 and 900.

Mumbai

A night curfew is in place, prohibiting gathering of five or more persons between 11 pm and 6 am, Mumbai Police said. Gatherings in restaurants, bars and pubs will not be allowed post-11 pm, the police said, adding loudspeaker/DJ music beyond permissible decibel limit and fireworks are also prohibited.

Large gatherings will not be allowed anywhere in Mumbai in view of Covid-19 and use of face masks and social distancing norm will remain mandatory, they said.

Delhi

Ahead of the New Year, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday imposed a night curfew in Delhi, disallowing celebrations and the assembly of over five people at public places in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the new strain of the virus.

No new year celebratory events, congregations, and gatherings at public places will be permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1, and also from 11 pm of January 1 to 6 am of January of 2, officials said.

No gatherings will be allowed in open public places like Connaught Place and India Gate during the night curfew imposed by the Delhi government on December 31 and January 1.

Goa

The Goa government is likely to impose night curfew in the state on the lines of Delhi to prevent the spread of Covid-19, a state minister said on Thursday.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, however, did not specify when its implementation is likely to start.

Odisha

The Odisha government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm on Thursday to avoid large gatherings during New Year celebrations in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, an official said. The restriction will remain in place till 5 am on Friday, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said.

However, all essential services will be allowed during the curfew hours, he said.

Bengal

Night curfew will not be imposed in West Bengal on New Year’s eve as the situation is not that adverse, a senior official has said.

The state government, however, will take all precautionary measures to prevent gatherings on the occasion, he said. The current situation is not conducive to imposing a night curfew, Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

Punjab

The Punjab government has decided to lift the night curfew from January 1 and advised people to follow coronavirus guidelines.

Disclosing this here, an official spokesperson said restrictions regarding the night curfew in all cities and towns will remain until December 31.

These restrictions will no longer be applicable from January 1 due to recent downtrend in Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu

The state authorities have asked officials to remain extra vigilant during the New Year and Pongal festivities but the state will not undergo any stringent curb or restriction.

Due to the precautionary measures taken by the government, the coronavirus infection has been “very, very low in several districts, with the exception of a few”, chief minister K Palaniswami had said.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has abstained from implementing a wide-spanning curfew but has instead gone for Section 144 starting December 31 to January 1, stating that the conditions and restrictions remain the same.

“The prohibitory orders have been revised. Sec 144 will be effective from 12 PM today (Dec 31) to 6 AM tomorrow (Jan 1, 2021). Conditions/restrictions notified in the original order remain the same. Request the citizens to kindly co-operate!” an official said in a tweet.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad has also opted for small scale restrictions and decided to regulate vehicular traffic.

Telangana recorded 415 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the total caseload to 2,86,354, while the death toll rose to 1,541 with three more fatalities, the state government said on Thursday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 91, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 43 and 39 respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on December 30. The cumulative recoveries stood at 2,78,839, while 5,974 were under treatment.