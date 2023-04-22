Home / India News / 25-year-old student from Andhra shot dead during robbery bid in US

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Apr 22, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Expressing shock over the death, Andhra Pradesh state home minister Taneti Vanitha said that the higher officials will take all the steps to bring Saiesh’s mortal remains back to his hometown.

A 25-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, who was pursuing his masters degree in the United States, was allegedly shot dead by an unidentified miscreant when he resisted a robbery attempt at a fuel station, where he used to work as a clerk part time, in Ohio, the deceased’s family members informed on Friday while quoting the Columbus police. The police have released the photos of the suspect.

Veera Saiesh had come to the US in November 2021. (HT)
The incident took place on Thursday morning at West Broad Street of Franklinton in Columbus, Ohio, at 12.50 am (according to the US local time) when the deceased, identified as Veera Saiesh, was working at the Shell Fuel Station. Saiesh had come to the US in November 2021.

“We received the information about the incident on Thursday night. We have requested the Government of India to help in bringing home his mortal remains,” said Saiesh’s paternal uncle, Srinivas Rao while talking to local reporters. The victim’s family which is presently settled in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh, originally belongs to Palakole town in West Godavari district, people familiar with the matter said.

Saiesh’s father Veera Ramana, who was working as a lecturer in C R Reddy College died of heart attack four years ago, said the people.

“Saiesh was living with his mother and elder brother in Eluru town, before he left for the US in November 2021 to pursue his masters in Ohio. In order to help his family financially, he had been doing a part-time job at the fuel station,” Rao said.

In the wee hours of Thursday, an armed assailant attacked the fuel station and demanded money from Saiesh. “When he resisted the attempt, the assailant opened fire at him before robbing the cash chest,” his uncle said.

Saiesh was immediately rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his wounds after a while, said the people. Meanwhile, the Columbus Police have released the photos of the suspect and appealed to the people to share any information about him.

A Columbus police notification informing about the murder read: “On April 20, 2023, at 12:50 AM, Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W. Broad St. on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male victim, identified as SAIESH VEERA, M/O/24, suffering from a gunshot wound.”

Though the motive behind the shooting has not been officially established yet, the police suspect it to be a case of robbery.

Expressing shock over the death, Andhra Pradesh state home minister Taneti Vanitha shared condolences to the bereaved family members. She said that the higher officials will take all the steps to bring Saiesh’s mortal remains back to his hometown.

With agency inputs

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

