e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Indians travelling to Bhutan will have to pay more now. Here’s why

Indians travelling to Bhutan will have to pay more now. Here’s why

On Monday Bhutan’s lower house of parliament passed legislation meaning that visitors from India, Bangladesh, and the Maldives have to pay a fee of 1,200 ngultrums ($16.85) per day from July.

india Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:57 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Thimphu, Bhutan
This photo taken on December 6, 2019 shows tourists walking on a suspension bridge over the Puna Tsang Chhu river in Punakha province in Bhutan.
This photo taken on December 6, 2019 shows tourists walking on a suspension bridge over the Puna Tsang Chhu river in Punakha province in Bhutan. (AFP)
         

Bhutan is introducing a “sustainable development fee” for regional tourists following a spike in Indian visitors that has sparked worries for the unique Himalayan kingdom’s cherished ecology.

The majority of tourists already cough up $250 per day in high season -- including meals, transport, and accommodation -- to visit the country of 750,000 people famous for putting happiness before economic growth and being carbon negative.

But this “high value, low impact” strategy has come under strain in recent years because of a sharp rise in visitors from its giant neighbour India -- who are exempt from the levy.

On Monday Bhutan’s lower house of parliament passed legislation meaning that visitors from India, Bangladesh, and the Maldives have to pay a fee of 1,200 ngultrums ($16.85) per day from July.

In 2018, Bhutan received 200,000 visitors from countries in the region, up nearly 10 percent from 2017, sparking fears that it was becoming just another mass tourism destination.

India’s superstar cricket captain Virat Kohli did much to publicise Bhutan when he posted on social media photos from a recent trip with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

While India’s foremost celebrity couple, nicknamed collectively as “Virushka”, behaved themselves, others have not.

Last October an Indian biker caused outrage by clambering on top of a monument to pose for a photograph.

However, the chairman of Bhutan’s hotel and restaurants association, Sonam Wangchuk, voiced fears that newly built budget hotels accommodating the surge in Indian visitors would now go bust.

“We have shared our concerns and sentiments to the government. But despite that they still went ahead with the decision,” Wangchuk told AFP.

Tandi Dorji, Bhutan’s foreign minister and Tourism Council head, said that the government would consider fiscal incentives if the new fee affected the hotel sector.

tags
top news
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
‘AAP, BJP good only at publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi at election rally in Delhi
‘AAP, BJP good only at publicity’: Priyanka Gandhi at election rally in Delhi
Yashasvi Jaiswal ton, bowlers guide India to third straight U19 WC final
Yashasvi Jaiswal ton, bowlers guide India to third straight U19 WC final
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
U19 WC: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman
U19 WC: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman
‘Get out’: Amid CAA debate, MNS posters warn illegal Bangladeshi migrants
‘Get out’: Amid CAA debate, MNS posters warn illegal Bangladeshi migrants
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news