India's 1st girls school to teaching his wife, social reformer Jyotiba Phule's journey

The nation is remembering renowned social reformer, thinker, writer and anti- caste activist Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 196th birth anniversary. Jyotiba Phule, who played a significant role in eradicating untouchability and promoting girl education, was born on April 11, 1827. Jyotiba Phule was born on April 11, 1827.(Representative image)

Read here: After 20 years, biopic on social reformer Phule still to take off

Several leaders on the occasion tweeted Tuesday to pay their tributes to the great social reformer. Prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "On his birth anniversary, I bow to Mahatma Phule and recall his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden. His thoughts give hope and strength to millions".

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Congress party, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, were among those who paid their respects.

Rajasthan government has declared a public holiday across the state on the occasion. It has been an optional holiday till now. Effective 2023, 11 April will be a compulsory state government holiday in Rajasthan.

Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule:

Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was born in Maharashtra. Belonging to Mali caste, which the varna system classified as Shudra, Phule’s family was employed in farming and gardening.

He dedicated his life towards education and upliftment of oppressed, eradication of untouchability and the caste system.

Jyotiba Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule, strongly promoted the women's education in India. They were the first to facilitate schooling for women in India in Pune around173 years ago.

Read here: 'Even a mother…': BJP's Patil on ink attack over his remark on Ambedkar, Phule

Phule, along with his followers also established the ‘Society of Truth Seekers’ or ‘Satyashodhak Samaj’ with an aim to fight for lower caste people. He also raised his voice against issues like female infanticide.

The organisation welcomed the people from across different castes and religions for the empowerment of the oppressed. He was one of the most important figures in the social reform movement in Maharashtra and on a larger scale across India.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule passed away in 1890 in Pune.