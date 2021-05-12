India’s active Covid-19 caseload declines for 2nd consecutive day: 10 points

India on Wednesday reported a decline in the active caseload of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for the second straight day, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday. The country reported 348,421 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's data. The deaths due to the viral infection, however, increased in the last day as 4,205 succumbed to the disease, as per the data.

Here are some key highlights:

1. At present, the active caseload of the country stands at 3,704,099, which was as high as 3,745,237 on May 10. The country that is reeling under the impact of a severe second wave of Covid-19 reported more than 400,000 daily new infections for four straight days in May. Since May 10, the number of new cases began to decline and came down below the 400,000-mark.

2. A net decline of 11,122 was reported in the tally of active cases in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the active caseload declined by over 30,000 cases. The decline in the caseload was reported after 61 days, as per the ministry's data.

3. The states that aided the decline are Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, Delhi. Maharashtra at the top reported a decline of more than 30,000 active Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Change in active Covid-19 cases in states.(MoHFW)

4. The number of recoveries also outnumbered new cases for the second day in a row. A total of 3,55,338 patients recovered on Wednesday, while 3,56,082 recovered on Tuesday, as per the ministry's data. Currently, the total number of recoveries stands at 1,93,82,642, with a national recovery rate of over 83 per cent, an increase by nearly one percentage point in the last two days.

5. Ten states namely Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar account for more than 71 per cent of the total recoveries in the country.

6. The country's positivity rate has also shown a declining trend in the last two days, as the active cases now comprise 15.87% of the total positive cases. On May 10, the active cases comprised more than 16 per cent of the total positive cases.

7. Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Rajasthan, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are the top states driving the number of new infections. All these states reported an increase in the number of active cases in the last 24 hours. Karnataka reported the highest increase in the active cases in a single day with an incline of over 16,000 cases.

Change in active Covid-19 cases.(MoHFW)

8. The number of testing in the country has also increased since May 10 and so the steady decline in the active cases coincides with an increase in the number of tests. In the last 24 hours, more than 19.83 lakh samples were tested. On Tuesday, over 18.5 lakh samples were tested, while more than 14.74 lakh samples were tested on May 9. Over 307.58 million samples have been tested to detect Covid-19 infection in the country so far, as per the Indian Medical Council of Research. (ICMR).

9. The national mortality rate in the country currently stands at 1.09 per cent. On Tuesday, India reported 3,876 deaths from Covid-19 in contrast to over 4,200 deaths in the last 24 hours.

10. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana and West Bengal account for 73.17 per cent of daily deaths.