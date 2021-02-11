India’s agreement with China on disengagement with troops: Key points

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India has reached an agreement with China on the disengagement of troops in Ladakh’s Pangong Tso. Here is all you need to know about the pact:

• Singh said both sides will withdraw forward deployment in a phased, verified manner.

• He assured Parliament that India has not lost anything even as some outstanding issues regarding deployment and patrolling remained

• The two sides agreed to complete disengagement under bilateral pacts, protocols.

• It has been agreed to convene the next meeting of military commanders within 48 hours of complete disengagement in the Pangong area.

• The Chinese side will keep its troop presence in Pangong lake’s North Bank area to the east of Finger 8

• Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3.

• Singh said China is aware of India’s resolve to protect its sovereignty.

• He added Indian armed forces dealt with the situation in eastern Ladakh effectively and maintained their edge.

• Singh maintained adequate and effective counter deployments have been made for India’s security.

• He said China is expected to work with India to resolve the remaining issues.

• Singh assured the House that the whole country stands together on the question of sovereignty, unity, integrity, and security.

• He insisted India will not allow even an inch of its territory to be taken by anyone.