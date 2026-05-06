United Nations, India's approach to migration remains people-centric and grounded in dignity, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said, underlining that mobility will remain an integral feature of a dynamic global economy. India's approach to migration grounded in dignity, respect for rights: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

"India's approach to migration governance is holistic and pragmatic. It is driven by coordinated institutional efforts and broad societal engagement," Singh said here Tuesday.

He emphasised that "welfare and protection of our people" remains central to India's approach.

"We have strengthened mechanisms to support migrants, particularly those in vulnerable situations, through initiatives such as the Indian Community Welfare Fund and the MADAD portal," he said.

"Our responsive consular services also provide timely assistance, legal, financial, and insurance coverage to our nationals overseas," he said.

Singh, who arrived here Sunday, is leading the Indian delegation for the Second International Migration Review Forum , being held under the auspices of the UN General Assembly from May 4-8.

He addressed a round table at the UN headquarters on the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

In a post on X, Singh said that at the round table, he outlined measures taken by India to facilitate safe and regular migration through leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure, strengthening consular services, concluding migration and mobility agreements, while upskilling, training and providing pre-departure training of the country's skilled labour.

"Highlighted that our approach to migration remains people-centric - grounded in dignity, inclusion, and respect for rights," he said.

India's experience underscores the importance of leveraging technology, strengthening partnerships, and adopting a holistic lifecycle approach to migration governance, Singh said in his remarks.

"We are also aware that challenges remain, especially when it comes to strengthening social protection, addressing vulnerabilities, and improving data systems," he said.

Singh stressed that India recognises that mobility will remain an integral feature of an increasingly interconnected and dynamic global economy. India's policies remain closely aligned with the objectives and principles envisaged in the Global Compact, while evolving in response to emerging global dynamics.

"With the objective that migration should be a choice, supported by opportunity and dignity, we have invested in inclusive growth, livelihood and financial inclusion," he said.

With a view to enhancing safe and regular pathways, India has concluded 27 migration and mobility arrangements with 23 countries, facilitating structured and skills-based mobility, with a strong emphasis on worker welfare, social protection, and fair recruitment practices.

"We believe such partnerships must continue to be strengthened and expanded for safeguarding the rights of our citizens abroad," he said.

"Equally, it is important that these pathways are fair, transparent and accessible for ethical recruitment and decent work," Singh said.

He pointed out that India's Digital Public Infrastructure has played a transformative role in this regard. Platforms such as the eMigrate system, the National Career Service portal, and the Skill India Digital Hub have helped improve governance, enhance transparency, and better protect migrant workers from exploitation.

"These efforts are further complemented with pre-departure orientation programmes, ensuring that migrants are well-informed and better prepared for their employment abroad," Singh said.

India also sees skilling as a cornerstone of its migration governance, with Skill India International Centres and digital platforms aligning the Indian workforce with global standards.

"We are working with partner countries to advance mutual recognition of skills," Singh said, adding that ultimately, the collective effort of the international community must be to ensure that migration is safe, orderly, and genuinely beneficial for everyone.

On the margins of the forum, Singh met Ecuador's Deputy Minister of Human Mobility, Saul Pacurucu and discussed "strengthening cooperation on safe, orderly and regular migration, mobility partnerships, and bilateral issues of mutual interest."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.