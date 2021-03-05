India's Covid-19 infection tally over 11.17 million with 16,838 fresh cases

India on Friday recorded 16,838 fresh cases of coronavirus (Covid-19), taking the total infection tally to 11,17,3761, according to the health ministry dashboard at 8am. While as many as 113 deaths in 24 hours took the total toll to 157,548, the total recoveries crossed 1.08 million, and the country's active caseload was at 176,319.

India's infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20. On December 19, the tally surpassed the one-crore mark.

The nation is undergoing the second phase of its vaccination programme, which is expected to cover over 270 million people. According to the health ministry, more than 13.8 lakh vaccine doses have been administered across the country in the last 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi are among some the other leaders who got themselves inoculated in this phase.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state in India with 86,359 active cases, followed by Kerala with 44,734 active infections.

A total of 21,99,40,742 samples have been tested for Covid-19 up to March 4, 2021 and of these, 7,61,834 were tested on Thursday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).