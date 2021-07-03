Home / India News / India's Covid-19 vaccination drive: Govt says more than 344 million doses administered so far
More than 38.88 lakh (38,88,643) doses were administered on Friday, the Union health ministry said.(Bloomberg | Representational image)
India's Covid-19 vaccination drive: Govt says more than 344 million doses administered so far

The ministry said 20,08,217 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 97,458 vaccine doses were given as second dose, in the age group of 18-44 years, on Friday.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 01:28 AM IST

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 34.41 crore according to the 7 pm provisional report, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said 20,08,217 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 97,458 vaccine doses were given as second dose, in the age group of 18-44 years, on Friday.

Cumulatively, 9,61,89,940 people in the age group of 18-44 years across states/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 23,73,507 people have received their second dose, since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the age group of 18-44 years.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group of 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the ministry added.

