India's Covid numbers fall after days with 30,772 cases, active count at 0.99%

India registered a significant drop in its Covid-19 numbers with 30,772 new people testing positive for the viral disease in the last 24 hours. This is 13.7 per cent less than Saturday’s figures when 35,662 fresh cases were reported. The country has been seeing a rise in cases over the past one week.

According to the latest updates from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, as many as 38,945 people were cured from the disease, while 309 patients lost their lives, taking the total recoveries to 3,26,71,167 at a rate of 97.68 per cent and fatalities to 4,44,838.

The active caseload now stood at 3,32,158 which was 0.99 per cent of the total infections at 3,34,48,163. This was a reduction of 8,481 in active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate, which has remained below three per cent for the last 86 days, was recorded at 2.04 per cent, the health ministry said.

It further said the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 80.43 crore (80,43,72,331) with over 85,42,732 lakh people inoculated in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, the ministry, in a statement, said the last 10 crore doses were administered in just 11 days.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 15,59,895 samples were tested for the virus during the day which pushed the total number of tests conducted so far to 55,23,40,168.