India’s daily Covid-19 toll below 100, here’s which states are contributing most
The country’s fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have remained below 100 for four days in a row, according to figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday. India’s case fatality rate (CFR) at 1.43% is amongst the lowest in the world as the global average stands at 2.18%.
As of Tuesday morning, 78 more fatalities due were recorded to the viral infection and five states account for 64.1% of the new deaths. While Kerala saw the maximum casualties (16), Maharashtra was at the second spot with 15 daily deaths, followed by Punjab (11), Tamil Nadu (4) and Uttar Pradesh (4). The nation’s total toll from the disease currently stands at 155,158.
Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here
Also, for the first time since May 11, the national capital did report no fresh Covid-19 death. This comes as a landmark achievement for Delhi, which even witnessed a third wave of the Covid-19 infection. So far, 10,882 people have died of the disease in the city. "It is remarkable that no death has been reported due to Covid-19 in Delhi in the last 24 hours," NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said during a press briefing.
Paul also said that there was "55% decline in average daily Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the last five weeks."
Delhi was among 15 states and union territories that didn’t record any death linked to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as on Tuesday morning, according to the health ministry. The states that reported zero daily Covid-19 deaths were Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.
Also, there are seven states and UTs that haven't reported deaths in the last three weeks," Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.
The positive development comes along with a decline in active caseload in the country. There are currently 1.43 lakh cases in the country, which account for just 1.32% of India’s total positive cases that have reached 10,847,304.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: What we know so far about the rescue operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Home guard dismissed for showing affection to LGBT partner reinstated by court
- The court said the dismissal was in violation of the Navtej Singh Johar ruling of the Supreme Court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 11,067 new Covid-19 cases as tally tops 10.85 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress calls for seven-hour Odisha bandh on February 15 over rising fuel price
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter explains why it didn't take action on some handles despite Centre's push
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 deaths in 7 states and UTs in last 3 weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Way ahead difficult’: Rescue ops at Tapovan tunnel continues, 30 feared trapped
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishiganga disaster may have involved ice, rock avalanche: Met organisation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Phase 1 of Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections records 82% polling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways clocks highest-ever freight loading of 119.79MT in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US closely monitoring India-China border disputes: State Dept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Breach of privilege for calling 'Greta Thunberg persona non grata'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC issues notice to Centre on petition to define 'minority'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s daily Covid-19 toll below 100, here’s which states are contributing most
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Twitter seeks talks, ministers and celebrities move to Indian-made app Koo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox