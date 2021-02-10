India’s daily Covid-19 toll below 100, here’s which states are contributing most

The country’s fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have remained below 100 for four days in a row, according to figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday. India’s case fatality rate (CFR) at 1.43% is amongst the lowest in the world as the global average stands at 2.18%.

As of Tuesday morning, 78 more fatalities due were recorded to the viral infection and five states account for 64.1% of the new deaths. While Kerala saw the maximum casualties (16), Maharashtra was at the second spot with 15 daily deaths, followed by Punjab (11), Tamil Nadu (4) and Uttar Pradesh (4). The nation’s total toll from the disease currently stands at 155,158.

Also, for the first time since May 11, the national capital did report no fresh Covid-19 death. This comes as a landmark achievement for Delhi, which even witnessed a third wave of the Covid-19 infection. So far, 10,882 people have died of the disease in the city. "It is remarkable that no death has been reported due to Covid-19 in Delhi in the last 24 hours," NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said during a press briefing.

Paul also said that there was "55% decline in average daily Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the last five weeks."

Covid-19 deaths recorded over past 5 weeks (Union health ministry )





Delhi was among 15 states and union territories that didn’t record any death linked to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as on Tuesday morning, according to the health ministry. The states that reported zero daily Covid-19 deaths were Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

Also, there are seven states and UTs that haven't reported deaths in the last three weeks," Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

The positive development comes along with a decline in active caseload in the country. There are currently 1.43 lakh cases in the country, which account for just 1.32% of India’s total positive cases that have reached 10,847,304.