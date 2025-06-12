Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi
India’s deadliest civilian plane crashes in the last two decades

Reuters |
Jun 12, 2025 03:38 PM IST

A London-bound Air India flight with 242 on board crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday shortly after takeoff, prompting rescue and relief efforts.

A London-bound Air India flight crashed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Thursday. Following are details of some other airline accidents in India in recent decades:

Ahmedabad: In this combo of images, a London-bound Air India plane crashes moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12.(PTI)
AUGUST 2020

At least 18 people died and 16 were severely injured when an Air India Express Boeing 737 plane skidded off the runway in the southern city of Kozhikode during heavy rain, plunged into a valley and crashed nose-first into the ground.

MAY 2010

An Air India Boeing 737 flight from Dubai overshot the runway at the airport in the southern city of Mangaluru and crashed into a ravine, killing 158 people on board.

JULY 2000

More than 50 people were killed when a state-owned Alliance Air flight between Kolkata and the capital, New Delhi, crashed in a residential area of the eastern city of Patna.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live on Hindustan Times.
New Delhi
Thursday, June 12, 2025
