IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers
The latest draft of the policy document says operators should be impartial in their dealings with sellers.(Bloomberg)
The latest draft of the policy document says operators should be impartial in their dealings with sellers.(Bloomberg)
india news

India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers

India has been deliberating a new e-commerce policy for months amid complaints from brick-and-mortar retailers who allege online giants like Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart flout federal regulations.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:21 PM IST

India will require e-commerce firms to treat sellers equally on their platforms and ensure transparency, according to a draft policy seen by Reuters on Saturday that follows criticism against business practices of big online companies.

India has been deliberating a new e-commerce policy for months amid complaints from brick-and-mortar retailers who allege online giants like Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart flout federal regulations. The companies have denied the allegations.

A Reuters special report last month revealed that Amazon has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India platform and used them to circumvent the country's foreign investment rules.

The latest draft of the policy document says operators should be impartial in their dealings with sellers.

"E-commerce operators must ensure equal treatment of all sellers/vendors registered on their platforms and not adopt algorithms which result in prioritizing select vendors/sellers," it says.

A spokesman for the commerce ministry declined to comment.

The policy will apply to Amazon and Flipkart - two top e-commerce players in India - as well as domestic players like Reliance Industries, which has plans to expand its JioMart online platform. All three firms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, India is also considering changes to foreign investment rules that could prompt players including Amazon to restructure their ties with some major sellers, Reuters reported in January.

Government officials are set to hold talks next week with industry executives on such rules, according to people with direct knowledge.

On Saturday, top government officials from various departments, including the commerce ministry, met to discuss the e-commerce policy. The timeline of publication and whether it will be subject to further changes were not immediately clear.

Indian traders have also complained about steep discounts offered by online companies which smaller retailers have not been able to match. Amazon and Flipkart have said they comply with all laws.

E-commerce firms must "bring out clear and transparent policies" on online discounts, the draft document says.

The Reuters special report last month - based on internal Amazon documents dated between 2012 and 2019 - showed the company helped a small number of sellers prosper on its India platform, giving them discounted fees and helping one cut special deals with big tech manufacturers.

Amazon has said it "does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace," and that it "treats all sellers in a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
e commerce e-commerce policy india
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Transport minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Transport minister of Delhi Kailash Gahlot.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
india news

Decision to install charging point at every 3 km paving way for Delhi EV capital

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:15 PM IST
The government has already floated a tender to build 100 public charging stations with 500 charging points at prominent locations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Pandemic-weary and sequestered mostly in their homes for a year, India’s elderly are now standing in long lines at vaccination sites, then rolling up their sleeves to get shots protecting them against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)(AP)
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Pandemic-weary and sequestered mostly in their homes for a year, India’s elderly are now standing in long lines at vaccination sites, then rolling up their sleeves to get shots protecting them against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)(AP)
india news

With 1,709 cases in 24 hours, Mumbai sees highest Covid-19 surge this year

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:11 PM IST
This is the second consecutive day that Maharashtra is reporting over 15,000 infections in 24 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze outside the Police Commissioner's office in Mumbai earlier this week. (PTI PHOTO).
Assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze outside the Police Commissioner's office in Mumbai earlier this week. (PTI PHOTO).
india news

Thane court rejects Sachin Vaze’s bail plea, posts next hearing for March 19

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:49 PM IST
  • API Sachin Vaze's name cropped up in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the SUV found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25, with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.(PTI Photo)
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.(PTI Photo)
india news

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launches Covid Raksha 2.0 in Bengaluru

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:46 PM IST
Surya, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, has also set up helpdesks in government facilities, manned by volunteers and party functionaries, to assist senior citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It further stated that West Bengal holds the second rank with 105%, Assam and Bihar jointly hold the third rank with the achievement of 104-104% of the given target and Odisha holds the fourth rank with 103% completion. (Representative Image)(PTI File)
It further stated that West Bengal holds the second rank with 105%, Assam and Bihar jointly hold the third rank with the achievement of 104-104% of the given target and Odisha holds the fourth rank with 103% completion. (Representative Image)(PTI File)
india news

C'garh ranks first in country in terms of providing employment under MGNREGA

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:35 PM IST
As per an official release from the state government, in the current financial year 2020-21, employment of 16,06,84,000 man-days has been created so far, against the target of creating 15 crore man-days of employment, as sanctioned by the central government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health care staff inoculates senior citizens with a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A health care staff inoculates senior citizens with a Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Delhi reports 419 new Covid-19 cases, three deaths in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:37 PM IST
In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 302 recoveries and three deaths from Covid-19, as per the health bulletin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While invoking this exemption, the Supreme Court, in the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, reaffirmed that similar such cases cannot be entertained with respect to other sites in view of this Act.
While invoking this exemption, the Supreme Court, in the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, reaffirmed that similar such cases cannot be entertained with respect to other sites in view of this Act.
india news

Centre should uphold Places of Worship Act: CPI-M

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:25 PM IST
The CPI(M) said the Act granted an exception for the Babri Masjid/Ramjanmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, which was then under dispute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest draft of the policy document says operators should be impartial in their dealings with sellers.(Bloomberg)
The latest draft of the policy document says operators should be impartial in their dealings with sellers.(Bloomberg)
india news

India's draft e-commerce policy calls for equal treatment of sellers

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:21 PM IST
India has been deliberating a new e-commerce policy for months amid complaints from brick-and-mortar retailers who allege online giants like Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart flout federal regulations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Delhi's air quality during winters.(HT_PRINT)
File photo: Delhi's air quality during winters.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Air quality commission shuts down after ordinance lapses

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • Ordinances must be approved by Parliament within six weeks of the Parliament convening or they cease to operate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The observations and directions were given in the 96-page judgement, penned by Justice Nariman, on a batch of pleas relating to the urban local body polls in Goa. (File Photo)
The observations and directions were given in the 96-page judgement, penned by Justice Nariman, on a batch of pleas relating to the urban local body polls in Goa. (File Photo)
india news

State election commissioners have to be independent persons: Supreme Court

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:39 PM IST
In a significant verdict, the top court also directed if there were any such persons holding the post of SEC in any other state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.(ANI)
File photo: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.(ANI)
india news

Sustained economic growth is key to India’s future': NITI Aayog CEO

By Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:44 PM IST
  • He added that pushing India towards a high growth trajectory is a key challenge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers construct a brick house for shelter as the summer season approaches, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's three agri-laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (PTI)
Farmers construct a brick house for shelter as the summer season approaches, during their ongoing agitation against Centre's three agri-laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Permanent shelters come up at Delhi border as farm leaders warn they won’t budge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:34 PM IST
"These houses are strong and permanent just like the will of the farmers. So far, 25 houses have been built," Anil Malik of Kisan Social Army was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
india news

IndianOil helps bolster country's Covid-19 vaccination drive

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:31 PM IST
According to a statement released by IOCL, IndianOil is procuring cold chain equipment (CCE) like an ice-line refrigerator (ILR), deep freezer (DF), walk-in-cooler (WIC), walk-in-freezer (WIF), and refrigerated truck (RT), for handing over to the respective state governments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also raised the issue of people coming in from Maharashtra(ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also raised the issue of people coming in from Maharashtra(ANI)
india news

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in MP, Indore and Bhopal areas of concern: CM

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh recorded 603 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, taking the state-wide tally to 267,176.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier this month, BMC warned citizens of following Covid-19 norms during wedding celebrations or authorities would be forced to 'gatecrash' it.(REUTERS)
Earlier this month, BMC warned citizens of following Covid-19 norms during wedding celebrations or authorities would be forced to 'gatecrash' it.(REUTERS)
india news

'In our hands': BMC reaches out to Mumbaikars to prevent Covid-19 spread

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The civic body urged the citizens to take note of the rising graph of Covid-19 cases in the city and help in preventing the spread of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP