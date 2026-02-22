India's fastest metro and Namo Bharat RRTS: Meerut's twin projects now running

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and the Meerut Metro, India's fastest local metro rail system with a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph, operating between Meerut South and Modipuram. view of India’s first Namo Bharat RRTS along the entire Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

The Meerut Metro will operate on the same infrastructure as the Namo Bharat RRTS that connects national capital to parts of Uttar Pradesh such as Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Modinagar and Meerut, according to a government statement. This RRTS runs at up to 180 kmph.

Also read: Delhi–Meerut RRTS now fully operational: Will improved connectivity drive real estate demand along the corridor?

PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, chief of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unite Pankaj Chaudhary and other officials as the metro train was flagged off from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station.

Modi said that areas which once were deserted after sunset are now getting connected by modern, safe and efficient transport systems, PTI reported. "Everyone can recall the old days. Especially the sisters and daughters told me that a few years ago, the entire route would fall silent after evening. There used to be an atmosphere of fear and apprehension. Now, the law and order system has improved, and people have convenient and safe travel," he was quoted as saying.

After flagging off the two rail projects, Modi undertook a metro ride to the Meerut South Station, where he interacted with students.