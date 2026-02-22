India's fastest metro and Namo Bharat RRTS: Meerut's twin projects now running
Namo Bharat is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System with a design speed of 180 kmph, while the Meerut Metro is the fatest local metro at 120 kmph.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and the Meerut Metro, India's fastest local metro rail system with a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph, operating between Meerut South and Modipuram.
The Meerut Metro will operate on the same infrastructure as the Namo Bharat RRTS that connects national capital to parts of Uttar Pradesh such as Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Modinagar and Meerut, according to a government statement. This RRTS runs at up to 180 kmph.
PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, chief of BJP's Uttar Pradesh unite Pankaj Chaudhary and other officials as the metro train was flagged off from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station.
Modi said that areas which once were deserted after sunset are now getting connected by modern, safe and efficient transport systems, PTI reported. "Everyone can recall the old days. Especially the sisters and daughters told me that a few years ago, the entire route would fall silent after evening. There used to be an atmosphere of fear and apprehension. Now, the law and order system has improved, and people have convenient and safe travel," he was quoted as saying.
After flagging off the two rail projects, Modi undertook a metro ride to the Meerut South Station, where he interacted with students.
All you need to know about Namo Bharat RRTS
- The newly inaugurated stretches of the Namo Bharat RRTS include a 5-km segment between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, as well as a 21-km section connecting Meerut South to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.
- The Namo Bharat RRTS will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut from four to five hours to around 45-50 minutes, UP CM said.
- Namo Bharat is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System with a design speed of 180 km per hour.
- The Namo Bharat RRTS will connect national capital Delhi to Uttar Pradesh's major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut.
- The originating station of the corridor is Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi.
- It is strategically located as a major multi-modal hub, seamlessly connecting Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT, and Ring Road.
- Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram are the three Namo Bharat stations being commissioned are in Meerut.
All you need to know about the Meerut Metro, India's fastest metro service
- The Meerut Metro will operate on the same infrastructure as the Namo Bharat RRTS.
- Meerut Metro is being touted as India's fastest metro service with an operational speed of 120kmph. For context, the regular lines of the Delhi metro run at an average speed of 45-75kmph.
- The Merut Metro will cover the entire stretch in just 30 minutes, with all the scheduled stoppages enroute.
- Given the integrated model of the Meerut Metro, passengers can easily switch between regional and intra-city services and need not exit the station premises.
