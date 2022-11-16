India's G-20 will be inclusive, promises PM Modi as Bali declaration reflects his 'era not of war' message

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented as India took over the presidency of G-20 for the coming one year. In the next one year it will be our endeavour that G20 works as a global prome mover to give impetus to collective action, PM Modi said stressing on making women-led developmenet a priority in the G20 agenda.

"It is a matter of pride for every Indian as India takes over the presidency of the G20. We will organise G20 meetings in different states and cities in India. Together we will make G20 a catalyst for global change," PM Modi said.

The Bali declaration of the G-20 built up on PM Modi's recent message to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that today's era is not of war. In the G20 Bali Leaders' Declaration, the world leaders repeated PM Modi's advice and said today's era is of diplomacy and dialogue and not of war.

"It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrines in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection if civilians and infrastrucure in armed conflicts. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialugue are vital. Today's era must not be of war," the declaration said.

