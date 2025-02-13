India's Got Latent row: Police refuse Samay Raina's plea for fresh appearance date

Comedian Samay Raina faced a fresh setback on Thursday as the Maharashtra Cyber Cell rejected his request for a fresh date to join their investigation into the ‘India’s Got Latent' row, reported ANI. The police have asked him to appear by February 17. On Wednesday, Samay Raina shared that he had removed all episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube

This came a day after Samay Raina's lawyer informed the cyber cell that the popular YouTuber is in the United States for a series of shows and will return to India by March 17.

Raina and a few other YouTubers, including Ranveer Allahabadia (better known as BeerBicepsGuy), are in a legal soup over a question from Allahabadia to a contestant on India’s Got Latent.

The contestant was asked if he would watch his parents make love for the rest of his life, or if he would join in once and 'stop it forever.'

A massive outrage erupted once the comment became public, leading to cases being filed against the comedians in Maharashtra, where most of them reside, and faraway Assam.

The issue was flagged by parliamentarians during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament as well.

On his part, Ranveer Allahabadia apologised saying ‘comedy is not my forte.’

On Wednesday, Samay Raina also apologised and said he is deleting all India's Got Latent videos from his YouTube channel.

“My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you,” he posted on X.

Others facing the heat include comedians Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija and Jaspreet Singh.

Overall, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned more than 40 individuals, asking them to join the probe into the case. Those summoned include participants and judges from the previous episodes of the show.