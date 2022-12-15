Home / India News / India’s longest escape tunnel constructed in J&K: 5 things to know

India’s longest escape tunnel constructed in J&K: 5 things to know

india news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 10:24 PM IST

The tunnel is part of the prestigious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project.

The escape tunnel 'T-13' has been constructed to facilitate rescue work in case of an emergency.(@RailwayNorthern)
The escape tunnel 'T-13' has been constructed to facilitate rescue work in case of an emergency.(@RailwayNorthern)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The Indian Railways has completed a 12.8- km tunnel, which is the longest escape tunnel of India, on the 111 km under-construction Banihal-Katra railway line in Jammu and Kashmir, a government statement said. The breakthrough was executed by conducting a blast and with it, the work on the escape tunnel was started.

The tunnel is part of the prestigious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project.

Here is everything you need to know about the longest escape tunnel:

1) The escape tunnel 'T-13' has been constructed to facilitate rescue work in case of an emergency.

2) The escape tunnel passes through various distributaries of the Chenab River like Khoda, Hingni, Kundan nallah etc.

3) The Tunnel T-49 is a twin tube tunnel comprising the main tunnel (12.75 Kms.) and escape tunnel (12.895 Kms.) connected with 33 numbers of cross-passages.

4) This is the fourth tunnel on the Banihal-Katra route. In January this year, a 12.75 km tunnel called T-49 was completed. It has been constructed by the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a modern technique of drill and blast processes.

5) The horseshoe-shaped escape tunnel connects the Sumber station yard on the south side and tunnel T-50. The elevation of the south end at Sumber is approximately 1400.5 meters and of the north end is 1558.84 meters.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
jammu jammu and kashmir ‪indian railways‬ + 1 more
jammu jammu and kashmir ‪indian railways‬

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out