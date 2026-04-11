India’s LPG domestic production rises to nearly 60% from 40% in under a month

India’s domestic production of liquefied petroleum gas is “close to 60%” of its needs, the petroleum ministry said on Friday; the number is significantly up from 40% on March 18. Domestic LPG cylinders at a gas agency, in Rajghat, in Delhi (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

Providing an update of the energy supply situation in the country, petroleum ministry’s joint secretary Sujata Sharma said: “We have sufficient inventory of crude; our refineries are operating at optimum capacity. Domestic LPG production has increased and it is close to 60% of our need right now.”

According to the latest government data, India’s annual consumption of LPG in 2025-26 was 33.21 million tonnes (MT). Monthly data show that LPG consumption dropped sharply in March because of supply disruption from West Asia due to the war that broke out on February 28. Before the war, India met 60% of its LPG needs through imports, and much of the supply came from West Asia, particularly Qatar.

LPG consumption fell from 3.012 MT in January and 2.822 MT in February to 2.379 MT in March, a 26.6% dip from January. India also imports LPG from Australia and the US.

Once LPG imports fell sharpy after Iran choked the transit route through Strait of Hormuz and bombed Qatar’s Ras Laffan’s gas facility, the government cut supplies to commercial consumers while ensuring 100% supply to over 332 million households. Meanwhile, Indian refineries have been directed to ramp up LPG output at the cost of petrochemicals.

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LPG imports to rise amid pause in war Prospects of LPG imports have also brightened with a two-week pause on the war in West Asia and a reiteration by Qatar that it will fulfil its supply commitment in a meeting with petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday. He is on a two-day visit to India’s biggest gas supplier in the region.

A petroleum ministry statement on Friday said that in a meeting with Puri, Qatar minister of state for energy and president and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi “reaffirmed the State of Qatar’s commitment to remain a reliable energy supplier and looked forward to continuing and strengthening energy relations and cooperation” with India.

Puri arrived in Doha on April 9 . On Thursday evening, he met with Al-Kaabi and conveyed greetings and a message of solidarity and support on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as well as Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the statement said.

He recalled the two telephone conversations between Modi and the Amir in March following the start of the conflict, during which both leaders had emphasized the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy, it said. “PM Modi had conveyed gratitude to His Highness for the care and support given by Qatar to the Indian community,” it added.

The ministers discussed all aspects of the strategic relations between the two countries including high level engagements, trade, investment, energy, culture and people-to-people relations. They hoped for early return of peace and stability in the region and further strengthening of the bilateral relationship between India and Qatar.

Both also welcomed the two-week ceasefire agreed on April 8, and stressed the importance of an early end to disruption in global energy supplies and restoration of normalcy.