India’s vaccine tally crosses 110 million on Day 3 of Tika Utsav

India had administered over 110 million coronavirus vaccine doses across the country by Tuesday evening, the day it decided to fast-track emergency use of vaccines already approved in the US, UK, EU, and Japan. The decision will help India augment its vaccination drive in the face of unprecedented spike in cases across the country.

In all, 111,033,925 vaccine doses have been given in the country till now. This includes 9,048,079 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 5,580,569 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 10,133,706 frontline workers have had their first dose while 5,009,457 have got their second dose too. In the 45-59-year age group, 35,565,610 people have got their first dose and another 817,955 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 42,418,287 people have been administered their first dose while 2,460,262 have had their second dose as well.





In all, 2,500,883 vaccine doses were given on Tuesday till 8pm, as per the provisional report, on the third day of the Tika Utsav. Of this, 2,122,686 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 378,197 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

Wednesday saw India register the highest single-day spike of 184,372 new cases in 24 hours, taking the country’s tally past 13.87 million.The number of fatalities due to the virus was 1,027.Covid deaths crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time in over five months. The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.85% of India’s total active cases,” the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, issued a fresh set of curbs. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 that prevents the assembly of more than five people have been imposed. The state is also observing a night curfew from 8pm to 7am, during which the citizens can’t step out without a valid reason and only essential services are allowed to operate. The Maharashtra government has also levied a fine of ₹500 for not wearing masks in public places. Concerned over the approaching board examinations amid the pandemic, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Centre to cancel CBSE board exams for class 10, and 12.