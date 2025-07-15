India’s zero dose children reduced by 43% in 2024: WHO data

India has made significant improvement in covering zero dose children as a part of national immunization coverage with the number of children who never received a single dose of any vaccines reducing by 43% — from 1.6 million in 2023 to 0.9 million in 2024— according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unicef global immunization estimates 2024 released on Tuesday, adding there were still 14.3 million zero dose children globally. Compared to 2023, around 1,71,000 more children received at least one vaccine. (File AFP photo)

In the South Asia region, there has been a 27 per cent reduction in the number of zero dose children, decreasing from 2.5 million to 1.8 million in a year.

In 2024, 92 per cent of the infants in the region received their third dose of the Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis (DTP) vaccine in the region, a crucial global indicator of vaccination progress. This marks a 2 percentage point increase since 2023.

During the same period, the proportion of children receiving their first dose of DTP increased from 93 per cent to 95%. These figures show a strong bounce back, surpassing pre-COVID levels – reflecting the efforts of the South Asian governments to prioritise children’s health, according to the WHO statement.

“Progress has been notably strong in India and Nepal. India reduced its number of zero-dose children by 43 per cent (from 1.6 million in 2023 to 0.9 million in 2024), and Nepal achieved a 52 per cent reduction (from 23,000 in 2023 to 11,000 in 2024). Pakistan also achieved its highest-ever DTP3 coverage at 87 per cent. However, Afghanistan still faces challenges, having the lowest coverages in the region and saw a 1 percentage point drop in coverage over the past year,” read the statement.

At least 89% of infants globally – about 115 million – received at least one dose of the diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP)-containing vaccine in 2024, and 85% -- roughly 109 million – completed all three doses.

Compared to 2023, around 1,71,000 more children received at least one vaccine, and one million more completed the full three-dose DTP series. While the gains are modest, they signal continued progress by countries working to protect children, even amid growing challenges, said WHO.

At least 14 million zero dose children globally, last year, means 4 million more than the 2024 target needed to stay on track with Immunization Agenda 2030 goals, and 1.4 million more than in 2019, the baseline year for measuring progress.

“Vaccines save lives, allowing individuals, families, communities, economies and nations to flourish,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, in a statement.

“It’s encouraging to see a continued increase in the number of children being vaccinated, although we still have a lot of work to do. Drastic cuts in aid, coupled with misinformation about the safety of vaccines, threaten to unwind decades of progress. WHO remains committed to working with our partners to support countries to develop local solutions and increase domestic investment to reach all children with the lifesaving power of vaccines.”

Data from 195 countries show that 131 countries have consistently reached at least 90% of children with the first dose of DTP vaccine since 2019, but there has been no significant movement in expanding this group. Among the countries that reached less than 90% in 2019, only 17 managed to increase their coverage rates in the past five years. Meanwhile, in 47 countries, progress is stalling or worsening. This includes 22 countries that achieved and surpassed the 90% target in 2019 but have since declined.

“We must act now with determination to overcome barriers like shrinking health budgets, fragile health systems along with misinformation and access constraints because of conflicts. No child should die from a disease we know how to prevent,” said Catherine Russell, Unicef executive director.