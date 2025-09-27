An Indie dog in paramilitary K9 unit stuns with 18-foot leap | Watch

An Indie dog stunned everyone at a Border Security Force event recently by effortlessly jumping over an 18-foot wall. The dog ran towards the wall and effortlessly leapt across it in a stunning fashion(ANI video grab)

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the dog, part of BSF’s K9 unit, can be seen taking a position near the 18-foot-tall obstacle with its handler. The handler gently pets the dog, giving it a final dose of confidence.

The dog then ran towards the wall and effortlessly leapt across it in a stunning fashion, leaving everyone watching at the spot and later on social media in awe.

Watch the video here:

The Indian security forces haven't traditionally used Indie dogs in their K9 units, but that has all changed recently.

These dog breeds have shown the world that they are capable of doing what is expected and even beyond when given a chance to shine.

The first Indie dog to win a police K9 competition

A Mudhol hound from the Border Security Force K9 unit won the canine competition held during the All India Police Duty Meet held in Lucknow on February 16 last year. Dogs from other breeds across the world also participated in the competition. But the Indie dog surpassed them all to

The BSF Dog Squad Team was declared the overall champion, bagging two trophies, one gold medal in the tracker trade and the indigenous dog breed Mudhol Hound named Riyaa as the best dog in the competition.

According to a BSF official quoted in an ANI report, the win was celebrated as a significant event that showcased the capabilities of indigenous Indian dogs in K9 units.

"With the win, history was created as it was for the first time that an Indian breed was pitched in a competition and it secured the first position," said the official.

The Mudhol Hound is a hunting dog breed from Karnataka.