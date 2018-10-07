Indigo ‘systems down at all airports’, delays flights

Hundreds of flyers were delayed on Sunday afternoon after IndiGo airline said its system was down across all airports for about 90 minutes, causing it longer to process the check-ins.

The glitch was rectified and operations resumed normally.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers this afternoon due to system being down across airports for around ninety minutes. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now,” a tweet by ANI quoted Indigo as saying.

Passengers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport took to social media to narrate their ordeal, saying that because of the delay, the already congested Terminal 1 remained packed causing discomfort to flyers.

An officer from the airport said that adequate measures were in place to reduce inconvenience caused to passengers. Passengers from Hyderabad, Goa and Bengaluru airports also tweeted about facing the same problem.

#6ETravelAdvisory: For assistance, contact us on Twitter/Facebook or chat with us at https://t.co/Mj1tYZIvoE. You may also call us at 01246173838. pic.twitter.com/30eW68kpTM — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 7, 2018

The airline earlier said its system were down “for a while” and it would expect counters to be crowded more than usual, and asked passengers to be patient and cooperate.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 16:21 IST