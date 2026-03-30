IndiGo begins daily, direct flight operations between Kolkata and Shanghai

IndiGo on Sunday commenced its inaugural daily, nonstop service between Kolkata and Shanghai, marking a major step towards strengthening connectivity between India and China. The service will be provided using Airbus A320neo aircraft, offering improved fuel efficiency and passenger comfort, the release said. (@IndiaInShanghai/X)

In a press release, the airline said that the new route builds on its recent expansion in China, including the reinstatement of Kolkata–Guangzhou flights earlier.

The flight from Kolkata to Shanghai will depart daily at 9:45pm and arrive at 4:40am the next day, while the return flight will leave Shanghai at 5:40am and reach Kolkata at 9:05am.

The service will be provided using Airbus A320neo aircraft, offering improved fuel efficiency and passenger comfort, the release said.

With the beginning of this service, several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and others will be able to connect to Shanghai via Kolkata.

Talking about the services, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said that the new route will “facilitate increased business as well as leisure travel opportunities.”

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"Along with our existing daily connectivity from Delhi and Kolkata to Guangzhou, we now operate 21 weekly flights to mainland China," he said.

To book the travel, customers can reach the official website, the app of IndiGo or contact authorised travel partners. The airline also informed that passengers can pre-book their meals, including beverages.

The Consulate General of India in Shanghai also posted on X, informing of the commencement of services. The post said that, “underlining the positive momentum,” Consulate General Pratik Mathur appreciated the “growing confidence” being expressed through the booming air connectivity between India and China.

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