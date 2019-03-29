IndiGo’s Delhi-Istanbul flight develops engine snag, diverted to Kuwait

The passengers on board IndiGo’s recently launched Delhi-Istanbul flight are stuck in Kuwait after the aircraft, an A320 NEO, developed an engine issue.

IndiGo’s A320 fleet with NEO engines have been facing engine related issues and manufacturer Pratt and Whitney have addressed the problem in the past.

“An A320 NEO en-route Delhi to Istanbul had to divert to Kuwait due to engine related technical reasons. The root cause is yet to be determined. The aircraft landed safely in Kuwait and IndiGo local representatives are currently taking care of the passengers and crew. Our endeavor is to use the next possible connecting flight out of Kuwait to Istanbul so that passengers reach their destination with minimum inconvenience. Customers in Istanbul who are booked on this flight back to Delhi will be accommodated with Turkish Airlines. We expect normal operations on Istanbul flights tomorrow,” said a spokesperson for the airline.

IndiGo, India’s largest low-cost carrier, made its maiden flight to Istanbul on March 20.

The airline had announced Istanbul as its 16th international destination and was to operate two daily direct flights to the country.

A team of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is in touch with the airline to know the cause of snag.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 21:49 IST