Indo-Pacific developments call for vigilance, India ready to protect interests: IAF chief AP Singh

Recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region call for vigilance and greater cooperation, and India is ready to safeguard its interests, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said on Sunday. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. (PTI)

His remarks came amid global concerns over China's increasing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

“The Indo-Pacific has become central to global security, and is marked by growing military activity, strategic competition and contestation. We are closely monitoring the developments across the Indo-Pacific. The Indian Air Force (IAF) remains committed to safeguard India’s interests in the region. Recent developments call for vigilance, credible deterrence and greater regional cooperation,” he told news agency PTI.

“For India, the primary objective is clear – to protect our national interests, sovereignty and freedom of action. We are building an IAF that can detect emerging challenges early, operate across multiple domains, and generate required effects,” he added.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said India’s strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack “were a validation of the capability-centric approach the IAF has been pursuing”.

“We have moved from thinking in terms of individual platforms to thinking in terms of capability, where every aircraft, every sensor, weapon and network is integrated so that the combined effect is far greater than the sum of the parts,” he said.